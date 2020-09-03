The schools are back. MPs are back. But, more importantly, Live with Littlewood is back!
Tonight at 6 pm, the IEA’s Mark Littlewood will be joined by a stellar cast of journalists, commentators and think tankers to discuss and debate the hot issues of the week.
Guests include activist, blogger, columnist and founder of Conservative Home, Tim Montgomerie, commentator and journalist Tom Harwood, Spiked Online Editor Brendan O’Neill and award winning author Helen Dale
They’ll also be joined by Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice, vlogger Mahyar Tousi, the Cato Institute’s Ryan Bourne, John O’Connell, Chief Executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, and author and scourge of the nanny state, Christopher Snowdon.
They’ll be asking whether Boris Johnson’s government is making the grade, discussing what’s next for Brexit, examining the future of the BBC and surveying the Dis-united States of America.
All that, plus a look at the shape of Rishi Sunak’s upcoming budget and an assessment of the shortcomings of Public Health England and the World Health Organization during the pandemic.
Join in the debate – LIVE at 6 – here or on YouTube.