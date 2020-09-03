Half a Billion for Rapid Mass Testing Regime that Could End Social Distancing

The Government is pouring half a billion pounds into a new initiative for rapid tests aiming to be carried out regularly across the country. New non-invasive saliva tests can provide results in just 20 minutes, compared to the at least 24 hours needed for invasive swab tests. A trial for these technologies will soon begin in the Covid hotspot of Salford, to see mass testing, where people can get one test every week. Weekly tests will focus on school pupils, public sector staff, shoppers, and office workers…

Regular mass testing is being touted within Government as a ‘moonshot’ way to end social distancing and build confidence, getting people back to their normal lives before a vaccine is widely available. Hancock revealed this morning his department is working on 100 technologies, and is aiming to have mass testing able to be rolled out in “weeks and months” rather than a deadline. Whilst the Health Secretary was tentative with timing, claiming it is dependent on scientists rather than politicians, he did say “just maybe we can have that Christmas that everyone wants to see”. Fingers crossed…