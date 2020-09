Back in May readers might remember emphatic reports CCHQ hadn’t furloughed anybody despite facing a big financial squeeze from Lockdown; with a spokesperson telling the FT it “hasn’t furloughed any staff and doesn’t have plans to”. They clearly failed to stick to their plans however with Electoral Commission figures this morning showing the Tories took £80,163 of furlough money – almost 8 times as much as Labour’s £9,914. On top of recent sackings, the Tory coffers are clearly in a dire state…