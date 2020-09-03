Canary Writer Was Columnist for Banned Russian Fake News Site

A writer for The Canary describes himself as a columnist for a widely proscribed Russian left wing disinformation site on his own Twitter account. Steve Topple is a staff writer for The Canary, yet also lists his work as “columnist” for Peace Data, a left-wing fake news outlet created by Russia and banned by Facebook. Left-wingers doing Putin’s work for him…

On Tuesday Facebook released a statement saying it had detected and removed a fresh influence operation from the Kremlin, attempting to steer left wing voters away from Joe Biden. Thirteen Facebook accounts and two Facebook pages were run by the Kremlin’s ‘Internet Research Agency’, boosting a left-wing news site set up by Russia, but hiring real left-wing freelancers, called Peace Data. Despite Peace Data being found out early this week, Topple is keeping them in his bio…