Boris Admits Coronavirus Comms Cock-Up

Guido learns Boris turned the 1922 Q&A session on its head last night, with Tory MPs ending up being tested on Government policies call-and-response style; from how many police had been recruited so far to the number of new nurses to date (thankfully Health Minister Helen Whateley got that one right). One attendee tells Guido that for the most part Boris was “expecting far too much intellectual capacity from his members of parliament”…

The PM eventually turned to Coronavirus legislation, asking MPs how many families are allowed to meet under one roof. Multiple cries of “six” had to be corrected to the actual cap of two, with Boris admitting, “alright I’ll admit we’ve messed the comms up on that”. Less generous backbenchers are admitting that’s not the only recent area of comms cock-up Boris needs to sort out…