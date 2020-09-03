BBC Journalist Uses Anonymous Twitter Account to Attack Jews & Guido

This morning new BBC Director-General Tim Davie told BBC staff “If you want to be an opinionated columnist or a partisan campaigner on social media, then that is a valid choice, but you should not be working at the BBC.” A Government source tells Guido “Pray for Lewis”…

More immediately Guido presumes the BBC will now crack down hard on top journalist Nimesh Thaker – who has worked at the corporation for over 20 years as a reporter and producer – after the Jewish Chronicle discovered he had been using the anonymous Twitter account “@BotheredThat” to launch attacks on Emma Barnett after she spoke out on the impact of antisemitism on her family. He also turned fire on Media Guido:

The BBC has confirmed they have begun an “urgent investigation” into his conduct. If Tim Davie is intent on rescuing the BBC’s reputation for impartiality, Guido expects him to make an example of Nimesh…