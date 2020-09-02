WATCH: Caroline Lucas Dry Coughs on Extinction Rebellion Audience

Green MP Caroline Lucas revealed a persistent dry cough on the Extinction Rebellion stage yesterday afternoon – attempting to deal with the issue by accepting a water bottle from a member of the audience, all ironically while she accused the Government of failing to act over Coronavirus. Sharing water bottles and multiple dry coughs in front of a mass gathering seem to Guido like bigger guideline breach than yesterday’s bulletin-leading Defence Secretary handshake…

Her persistent dry cough, splutters, and shared water bottle were spotted and filmed by YouTuber Mahyar Tousi yesterday afternoon. Guido can only assume that Ms Lucas will now be self isolating for two weeks…