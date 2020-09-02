Rishi Learns on the Job

Journalists had their work done for them this afternoon as golden boy Rishi had his post-PMQ 2019 Tory intake briefing notes snapped coming out of No. 10; promising backbenchers he will avoid a “horror show of tax”. Rishi has since confirmed this leak in full at the new intake meeting – which proved so popular he had to end up doing two sessions – confessing the government will “need to do some difficult things, but I promise you, if we trust one another we will be able to overcome the short term challenges.” Saying that if the Tories argue there is no limit to what they can spend, there will be no difference between them and Labour…
In an attempt to claw back comms prowess, Rishi fended off the embarrassment of his earlier papping with this Tweet promising the notes are on his phone this time:
On my way to launch the Kickstart Scheme with @theresecoffey.— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 2, 2020
Got my notes on my phone this time and you can read more about the scheme here https://t.co/7nzhQRLtsQ pic.twitter.com/Q4Adr4wGeW
Thank god the note wasn’t reflected on the tube car window…
Read Rishi’s backbench address in full below:
“We will need to do some difficult things, but I promise you, if we trust one another we will be able to overcome the short term challenges. Now this doesn’t mean a horror show of tax rises with no end in sight.
But it does mean treating the British people with respect, being honest with them about the challenges we face and showing them how we plan to correct our public finances and give our country the dynamic, low tax economy we all want to see.
We cannot, will not and must not surrender our position as the party of economic competence and Sound finance. If we argue instead that there is no limit to what we can spend, that we can simply borrow our way out of any hole then what is the difference between us and the Labour Party”