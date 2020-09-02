Rishi Learns on the Job

Journalists had their work done for them this afternoon as golden boy Rishi had his post-PMQ 2019 Tory intake briefing notes snapped coming out of No. 10; promising backbenchers he will avoid a “horror show of tax”. Rishi has since confirmed this leak in full at the new intake meeting – which proved so popular he had to end up doing two sessions – confessing the government will “need to do some difficult things, but I promise you, if we trust one another we will be able to overcome the short term challenges.” Saying that if the Tories argue there is no limit to what they can spend, there will be no difference between them and Labour…

In an attempt to claw back comms prowess, Rishi fended off the embarrassment of his earlier papping with this Tweet promising the notes are on his phone this time:

On my way to launch the Kickstart Scheme with @theresecoffey.



Got my notes on my phone this time and you can read more about the scheme here https://t.co/7nzhQRLtsQ pic.twitter.com/Q4Adr4wGeW — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) September 2, 2020

Thank god the note wasn’t reflected on the tube car window…

Read Rishi’s backbench address in full below: