House Prices Hit Record High #DespiteCovid

Despite the hopes of a generation that house prices would collapse under Covid – and anecdotal evidence that rents had fallen in the last few months – the latest house price figures from Nationwide Building Society shows the average sale price soared to an all-time high of £224,123 last month, despite a slight Covid-inspired dip in the preceding few months. It appears as if the UK property market has already bounced back, despite uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. A disappointingly strong recovery for those looking to get on the housing ladder…