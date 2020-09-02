Extinction Rebellion Founder Says Government and Business Owners Should have a Bullet Put through their Head

Despite pointing out last week that Extinction Rebellion fit all the criterion to be classified as a terrorist organisation under the home office’s own definition, the group has continued to receive glowing party political broadcasts from the media. Guido can now reveal more of the group’s extremist beliefs however with this recording of Extinction Rebellion co-founder, Roger Hallam, preaching “you should put a bullet in [the] head” of those who are responsible for harming the environment. Adding, “or rather someone will”.

According to the group’s founder – and despite being an anarchist group without a formal leader remains at the top of their hierarchy – those who deserve a bullet in their head include those who: “run society, run big business, run governments, run the elites.” That’s right MPs – he means you.

Guido was also surprised to see a tweet from Extinction Rebellion last night promising “we are not a socialist movement. We do not trust any single ideology… A banner saying ‘socialism or extinction’ does not represent us“. The same recording of Hallam however makes perfectly clear this is, unsurprisingly, false: “If we’re going to have a possibility of living, we’re looking at mass socialistic organisation.” Socialism brought about by the barrel of a gun. History shows where this leads…