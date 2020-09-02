‘Covid Justice’ Group is Momentum Front Organisation

This morning’s news bulletins were dominated by a group calling itself “Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK”. It featured across newspapers, broadcasters, and obtained a coveted slot on the Today Programme, after complaining that Boris Johnson had ‘refused to meet with bereaved Covid families’. The founder of the group, however, who is sadly mourning her dad who died of the virus is a Labour Party and Momentum activist and self confessed Jeremy Corbyn fan. Her father was also a left-wing writer, described by his daughter as “a staunch socialist to the end”, who received a personal message from Jeremy Corbyn in his final weeks. This is an entirely political operation…

Founder Jo Goodman’s Twitter account consists of a long litany of anti-Tory tweets dating back to long before Coronavirus struck. In October she called Boris Johnson ‘Britain Trump’ and ‘Gross’, as well as attacking the Tories during the 2015, 2017, and 2019 elections. Added to the Tory-hate, the group are currently undertaking legal action against the Government over their response to Coronavirus. Is it any wonder that the Prime Minister is not keen to waste time meeting a Momentum activist who clearly sees Covid as an excuse to attack a party she has always loathed…