Phil Collins Officially Sacked as Times Columnist

In ‘shock’ news Phil Collins has been sacked from his Times column. Guido is astounded to hear he was still officially employed given he hasn’t had a column for weeks. It is the talk of the mini-Shard that he still had access to his office email when he sacked, given he was basically told he was going two weeks ago. Collins is choosing to spin that he was dispatched with only 30 seconds explanation for being too left-wing.

The fact is, as Guido told him weeks ago, he didn’t really have any insights into the government or relevance to the contemporary political situation. His entertaining antithetical attitude towards Corbyn had extended his relevance for years beyond the sell-by-date of most media Blairites. Phil did well to last 12 years…