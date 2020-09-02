FCDO Ministers Appointed, Trevelyan Leaves Government
Following the launch of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office this morning, Downing Street has formally announced the following ministerial appointments:
- Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, and First Secretary of State.
- Rt Hon James Cleverly MP as a Minister of State.
- Rt Hon Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park as a Minister of State (jointly with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs).
- Nigel Adams MP as a Minister of State.
- Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon as a Minister of State.
- James Duddridge MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State.
- Wendy Morton MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State.
- Baroness Sugg CBE as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State.
Her Majesty has also relieved Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP from her Government role as Secretary of State for International Development. Watch this space at the next reshuffle…