FCDO Ministers Appointed, Trevelyan Leaves Government

Following the launch of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office this morning, Downing Street has formally announced the following ministerial appointments:

  • Rt Hon Dominic Raab MP as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, and First Secretary of State.
  • Rt Hon James Cleverly MP as a Minister of State.
  • Rt Hon Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park as a Minister of State (jointly with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs).
  • Nigel Adams MP as a Minister of State.
  • Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon as a Minister of State.
  • James Duddridge MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State.
  • Wendy Morton MP as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State.
  • Baroness Sugg CBE as a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State.

Her Majesty has also relieved Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP from her Government role as Secretary of State for International Development. Watch this space at the next reshuffle…
