Tony Abbott Implies CANZUK Backing

Former Aussie PM and potential new joint-president of the Board of Trade Tony Abbott has talked up the prospect of greater trade and cooperation between Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, in response to a question about commonwealth trade initiatives, particularly with countries that are of similar levels of economic development. His response was tacit endorsement of CANZUK…

“The Australian Government is committed to freer trade under the right circumstances, the British Government is obviously very very keen to conclude freer trade deals with as many countries as it can as quickly as possible, Canada yes is disposed the same way, I’m reluctant to speak for our siblings across the Tasmen [New Zealand], but that’s traditionally been their position as well. I’ve always taken the view that with for argument’s sake with all of the the Five Eyes countries, we are yes juridically separate entities but we are not really foreign to each other and long may that be the case.”

First the leader of the Canadian Conservatives, now the former Aussie PM. Momentum…