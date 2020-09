With footage of Ben Wallace’s social distancing fail replaying on Sky News all day, eventually presenters began wondering who was on the receiving end of the non-Covid compliant handshake. One co-conspirator emails in to point out the man Wallace greeted this morning looks remarkably similar to former spy chief Andrew Parker, the back of whose head can be compared from a recent ITV News piece. They do know each other well…

Will MI5 be the next Covid outbreak hotspot?