Hoyle Warns MPs Against Using Privilege to Name Arrested MP

Reopening Parliament today, Sir Lindsay said he has received assurances the arrested MP accused of rape will not be returning to the House while on bail. He also gave a stern warning against any MPs thinking of using parliamentary privilege to name the MP:

“While the investigation is ongoing I believe that it would be holy inappropriate for any further reference to be made to this matter in the house, including any attempt to name the member concerned.”

As Guido readers know, the anonymous MPs main threat isn’t MPs – it’s from the House of Lords…