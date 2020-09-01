MPs Return to a Bar-Free Parliament… For Now

Parliament is once again buzzing with activity after months of lockdown and working from home. New rules introduced by Sir Lindsay at the end of last week allow two members of staff per office to return and sources who had already returned to their place tell Guido the atmosphere and bustle of the palace was “noticeably different” this morning. Unfortunately, researchers won’t yet have anywhere to unwind after a long day’s work; a circulated list of venues that are re-opening today notably doesn’t include any bars…

Guido understands tomorrow there’s going to be a review into Parliament’s anti-Covid measures – including social distancing in and around the chamber – and only after then will the question of when Westminster boltholes like Strangers and Sports and Social can re-open be answered. One Commons source tells Guido he reckons Sir Lindsay will follow the government’s lead on social distancing measures in the chamber before making a decision on whether or not to allow the booze to begin flowing again. In the meantime, Guido’s sure readers will be counting down the hours until the Red Lion’s grand re-opening tomorrow…