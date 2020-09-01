Cummings Dresses Up for First Day of School https://t.co/Y7kxXWosQU pic.twitter.com/cUzUmaIaaJ — Guido Fawkes (@GuidoFawkes) September 1, 2020

Dominic Cummings is setting a rare sartorial example to school kids everywhere this morning as he shunned the usual scruffy gilet garb for a suit. Cummings also has a big move today as he uproots multiple advisors from No. 10 and decamps into a new “NASA-style” control room in the Cabinet Office, with rows of socially distanced desks for top aides with plans to eventually put TV screens and projectors on the walls beaming live data. Now if someone could just find him a tie…