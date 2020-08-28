Bank of Jamaica’s Inflation-Busting Bop

The Bank of Jamaica released a brilliant educational video yesterday promoting stable, predictable inflation. This is just the latest in the bank’s educational reggae inflation-targeting campaign. Last year’s video was also a banger.

The Jamaica Observer reported earlier this year that the Bank of England was inspired by the Bank of Jamaica’s video last year and is now “seeking reggae artistes to help communicate with the British people in its fight against inflation.” Guido would prefer a music video about NGDP targeting…