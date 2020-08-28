Priti Could Proscribe Extinction Rebellion Under Terrorism Act

As Gaia revealed this morning, the civil service is being told to prepare for a bank holiday weekend cyber attack from Extinction Rebellion. This is the latest in a long line of illegal acts perpetrated by the extremist group. Gaia is informed that for an organisation to be proscribed it must fit the definition of the Terrorism Act (2000). Below we reproduce that act’s definition of terrorism with relevant sections in bold…
(1) In this Act “terrorism” means the use or threat of action where—
(a) the action falls within subsection (2),
(b) the use or threat is designed to influence the government [F1 or an international governmental organisation] or to intimidate the public or a section of the public, and
(c) the use or threat is made for the purpose of advancing a political, religious [F2, racial] or ideological cause.
(2) Action falls within this subsection if it—
(a) involves serious violence against a person,
(b) involves serious damage to property,
(c) endangers a person’s life, other than that of the person committing the action,
(d) creates a serious risk to the health or safety of the public or a section of the public, or
(e) is designed seriously to interfere with or seriously to disrupt an electronic system
Extinction Rebellion has repeatedly ripped up, defaced, and smashed private property, famously blocked access routes to hospitals, and are now suspected of attempting cyber attacks. These illegal actions and threats of actions are made with the express purpose of influencing the government, and advancing a political and ideological cause. If that doesn’t fit the Government’s definition of terrorism, Gaia doesn’t know what would.
When Gaia asked the Home Office whether or not Extinction Rebellion are currently under consideration for proscription, they would not say. Whilst they do not routinely comment on whether or not proscription discussions are being had, to Gaia this case looks open and shut.