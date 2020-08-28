Extinction Rebellion Resume Protesting After Covid, London “Uprising” Planned

The Government’s back-to-work push, splashed on a number of papers this morning, has unfortunately been leapt on by Extinction Rebellion, who have resumed their nation-wide eco-terrorism today with two arrests in Bristol already. The Clifton Suspension Bridge has been closed by police, ahead of four days of protests in the city…

Roger Hallam, the group’s co-founder, has also been detained by the Met for four weeks before a weekend of planned action announced by the organisation, charged with conspiracy to cause criminal damage. Along with four others…

The bad news is Extinction Rebellion supporters have said this weekend’s disruption is only a precursor to their “uprising” in London next week. The good news is, that gives the police at least three days to prepare…