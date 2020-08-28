Don’t Buy Councillor’s Used Car Story

BBC Leicester followed up our story from yesterday about the untaxed, uninsured, MOT test-failing car he parked on the kerb by Adam Clarke, the Leicester deputy mayor responsible for transport. He spun them a tall tale…

The shifty councillor told the BBC he booked the car in to a local garage upon receipt of a late “reminder” some six months after his due test date. He claimed there had “clearly” been a mix-up with dates on the part of the dealership. Implausible. Not only would he have received reminders from the dealer, he would have also got incessant, aggressive reminders from the DVLA about the car being untaxed since May. He says he’s sorry he got caught .

The truth Adam Clarke only got the MOT done the day after Guido contacted him. Is anyone buying his used car story off him?