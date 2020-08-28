Davey Admits He Was Tempted to Take on MI6 Role

Whilst some may think that Sir Edward Davey is a boring choice to lead what is an increasingly irrelevant party, speaking to Times Radio’s Luke Jones this morning the newly confirmed LibDem leader admitted he was tempted to take up a serious job offer he once had from MI6.

“When MI6 wanted to interview me and so on I can’t say I wasn’t tempted and we had a big discussion, I can’t tell you where, I’m probably breaking the Official Secrets Act now in talking about it. But no, I don’t regret [not taking the job]”

Davey is at least being less coy about his past brush with spook world than certain other political candidates have been in recent history…