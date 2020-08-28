Charles Moore Joins Countryside Alliance

In possibly peak Tory wonk watch news, Guido learns that the distinguished journalist and Thatcher biographer Charles Moore is to join the Countryside Alliance’s new top team following a comprehensive reshuffle of the lobby group’s board. The Alliance describe soon-to-be Lord Moore as a “Keen hunting man and a staunch defender of the rights and beliefs of rural people and communities”. Two new jobs for Moore in a month, he’s on his way to beating Osborne’s record at this rate…

He is to be joined on the new board with Lord Daresbury – Master of the Hunt for 29 seasons – and Chris Horne – the managing director for shoot selling day website GunsOnPegs. Alliance Chairman Nick Herbert sais: “I am delighted that we have been able to attract such high-quality individuals to join our Board. Their experience and insight will be hugely valuable to the Alliance’s work for the countryside”. The 2019 Tory Manifesto famously avoided Theresa May’s fox hunting faux pas – will this new team be able to secure yet another u-turn from this government?