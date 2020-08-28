BBC Retains Just 2 Point Positive Rating, Public Overwhelmingly in Favour of Licence Fee Reform

New polling from the Times this morning shows the tide has comprehensively turned against the BBC as it’s currently structured, with significant numbers now in favour of a funding model driven by advertising, a large majority in favour of reforming the licence fee and a 21 point lead for those saying the BBC does not offer good value for money. Anything other than comprehensive reform at this point will just be papering over the cracks…

The YouGov polling also brings home just how out of touch the corporation have become with the public over the Proms row, with 55% opposing the move to remove the lyrics versus just 16% approval. In the words of Cummings, the BBC leadership should get out of London. Go and talk to people who are not rich Remainers.