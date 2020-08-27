Untaxed, Uninsured, Illegally Parked, that’s Leicester Councillor Responsible for Transport’s Car

This car belonging to Adam Clarke, the Deputy Mayor of Leicester, was parked illegally on the kerb on Monday – the picture was sent to Guido by a concerned resident. When we were looking into it we discovered it didn’t have an MOT certificate and was also untaxed, consequently uninsured according to the DVLA. Local sources tell me they have seen the shifty councillor driving around Leicester in the car. On the council, the deputy mayor has the responsibility for the transport portfolio locally. Is this responsible?

Guido called and texted Adam Clarke for an explanation on Tuesday, none was forthcoming, so we asked local MP Andrew Bridgen what he thought:

Whether it’s the Mayor Sir Peter Soulsby and his lockdown-breaking antics or the deputy Mayor Adam Clarke (responsible for transport) who is driving without tax and insurance. Surely the people of Leicester deserve better than this? Perhaps it’s a matter for the Labour Police & Crime commissioner to take up? Don’t hold your breath.

Leicester really is a rotten borough…

UPDATE: A records check just now shows he got an MOT on Wednesday, the day after Guido called him.

What a coincidence…