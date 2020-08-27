Net Immigration Rises 87,000, EU Immigration Down Substantially

Figures released by the ONS this morning show net immigration into the UK has risen by 87,000 – from 226,000 in the year ending March 2019 to 313,000 in the year ending March 2020. #DespiteBrexit

The surprising leap has been driven by an increase in non-EU nationals arriving in the UK for study reasons, with 35% of new arrivals coming for formal study mainly from China and India. Non-EU migration is at some of the highest levels seen since records began in 1975…

Contrary to this global boon, EU migration remains down substantially since the referendum, having dropped from over 200,000 per year in March 2016 to around 50,000 today

We’ll have to wait for next year’s stats before we know the effect of Covid on migration flows…