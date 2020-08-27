Guess the Anonymous Twitter Account: MP Edition

After Guido’s multiple exposés on Rob Roberts’ behaviour finally made their way into the mainstream media, the gaffe-prone MP for Delyn deleted his social media. Recently, a parody account of the MP got in touch with Guido after his suspicions were raised upon repeatedly seeing one anonymous username attacking him on Twitter – @Joe26806114. Guido’s had a look through ‘Joe”s Tweets and can’t help noticing almost all his Tweets are directed at the Rob Roberts parody account and the Delyn Labour Party branch; as well as repeated defences of Boris and attacking the Welsh Labour government.


What do readers reckon? Rob’s not known for his cunning and subtlety
mdi-tag-outline Twitter
mdi-account-multiple-outline Rob Roberts
mdi-timer August 27 2020 @ 16:00 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story