Guess the Anonymous Twitter Account: MP Edition

After Guido’s multiple exposés on Rob Roberts’ behaviour finally made their way into the mainstream media, the gaffe-prone MP for Delyn deleted his social media. Recently, a parody account of the MP got in touch with Guido after his suspicions were raised upon repeatedly seeing one anonymous username attacking him on Twitter – @Joe26806114. Guido’s had a look through ‘Joe”s Tweets and can’t help noticing almost all his Tweets are directed at the Rob Roberts parody account and the Delyn Labour Party branch; as well as repeated defences of Boris and attacking the Welsh Labour government.



What do readers reckon? Rob’s not known for his cunning and subtlety…