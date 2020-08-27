Former BBC Chairman: Dropping Rule Britannia Lyrics is “Too Woke to be Believable”

Lord Grade, Chairman of the BBC from 2004 to 2006, has told TalkRADIO the decision to drop the lyrics of Rule, Britannia from the upcoming Last Night of the Proms is “too woke to be believable” and is symptomatic of a top leadership that is “out of touch with their core audience”. Perhaps after a decade and a half away from the corporation, Tony Hall will come to realise the same thing…

Lord Grade also spoke out against the current BBC funding settlement, saying “it’s time for the BBC to have a serious look at itself in the digital world” adding “an ever increasing licence fee won’t wash going forward.”

Grade doubled down arguing against the BBC’s suicidal status quo saying the appointment process for the next chairman must be more competitive and mustn’t result in someone who will “be captured by the status quo merchants at the BBC”. Reminder that Nicky Morgan is the current front runner…