Young Gavin Williamson’s Anti-Tuition Fees Campaign

Francis Wheen has uncovered an unexpected piece of writing from a young, fresh faced 21-year-old Gavin Williamson, who 23 years prior to becoming Education Secretary wrote in The Guardian of Labour’s forthcoming £1,000 university tuition fee introduction:

“This will destroy the principle of free education for all. Higher education is a right for everyone that should be preserved. Labour is making every effort to make higher education the sole bastion of the wealthy few. Such plans will end opportunity for so many. discouraging the less well-off from seizing the oppor-tunities for everyone created by Conservative governments.”

After the A-levels cock up, Guido’s not sure even a return to his previous anti-fee views could save Gavin’s popularity with young people…