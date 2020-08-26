Williamson Fails to Explain Latest Face Mask U-Turn

Gavin Williamson squirmed on Sky News this morning when pressed to explain the latest u-turn from the Department for Education. On Monday, Jenny Harries told viewers the latest WHO evidence on face masks in schools said “is not strong”. Three days later, the government is now advising face masks for school children in areas of lockdown. Who saw that one coming…

While Williamson pointed out the government had not performed a full u-turn to make all kids wear masks, he failed to explain where the new evidence had come from to justify the new provisions for schools in lockdown. Full steam ahead to the next u-turn…