The video circulating on social media this morning of a lone woman refusing to be intimidated into making a Marxist fist salute by a mob of protestors is shocking. It immediately reminded Guido of the famous pre-war picture of August Landsmesser, the lone man in the crowd who refused to make a Nazi “Sieg Heil” salute. Fascinating that one of the mob can be clearly heard shouting at the woman, in an accusatory tone, “Are you a Christian?”