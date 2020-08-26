Scotland’s “Union Dividend” Rises to £2000 per Scot, up 30% Since Referendum

Embarrassing figures released by the SNP Government today show Scotland’s “union dividend” – extra cash the Scottish Government receives from the national coffers – has hit almost £2,000 per person. Nicola will have been hoping no one spotted this latest data…

The new figures represent a massive 30% rise from the £1,500 calculation seen at the time of the 2014 independence referendum. The total dividend is a combination of the extra £1,633 public spending Scots receive per person, and the average lower tax revenue of £308 than their UK counterparts. In an era of heart over head politics, however, will this dent the 10 point lead independence currently enjoys?
August 26 2020 @ 11:06
