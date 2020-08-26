Scott Morrison on Boris’s New Trade Czar: “Good Hire!”

Following the news last night that Boris is set to appoint former Aussie PM Tony Abbott as President of the Board of Trade, the current Australian Premier Scott Morrison has reacted with delight, telling reporters:

“Good hire! I think that’s a good hire… well done Boris”

The boost to Anglo-Australian relations comes just days after the new CANZUK-advocating Erin O’Toole was elected leader of the Canadian Tory Party who could be on the brink of election victory. Boris just needs to woo Jacinda Ardern and the CANZUK show can get on the road…