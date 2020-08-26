Just One Hour Left to Vote in LibDem Leadership Election

It’s finally happening: the LibDem leadership race is coming to an end in just one hour. After what seems 100 years of debate and very occasional news coverage you’d be forgiven for missing, LibDem members have until 1 pm to cast a decision that could change the course of the historic party forever. One candidate offers a future of boring irrelevance; the other, a path of forgettable dreariness.

Make sure your ballots are cast. Remember, if your preferred candidate loses you can always spend the next four years campaigning for a re-run…