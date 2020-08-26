Friday is #PositiveTwitterDay

This Friday is the final Friday in August – so it is time for #PositiveTwitterDay This is our annual effort to see if we can all take one day off from the polarising culture war and be more civil, at least for one day. Please do share the #PositiveTwitterDay hashtag and join in. None of us are immune from negativity, Guido is a repeat offender. Even sinners like Guido can repent…

Since we started the yearly online happening in 2012, mental health charities and other organisations have got involved and helped spread the message. Last year Twitter hosted an event at their London HQ, that won’t be happening in these socially distant times. Don’t forget it is not just pay day on Friday, it is #PositiveTwitterDay. Let’s try for one day to make Twitter a positive experience for everyone…

To tweet your support just click this link: #PositiveTwitterDay