What are the factors for success that tie together the likes of Leonardo Da Vinci and Lenin, Madonna and Mandela, Dylan and Disney? Or Winston Churchill, Margaret Thatcher, Steve Jobs, Jeff Bezos and more?
How do people of seemingly ordinary talent go on to achieve extraordinary success? And what can we learn from them?
Find out tonight as acclaimed author Richard Koch discusses his latest book “Unreasonable Success and How to Achieve It” (hailed by readers as “unique” and “one of the greatest books of the last 20 years”).
Richard Koch is the author of The 80/20 Principle, which has sold more than a million copies and been published in approximately forty languages. He’s also a successful entrepreneur and investor, and has written more than twenty acclaimed books on business and ideas.
Tonight, in conversation with the IEA’s Mark Littlewood, he’ll outline the events and ideas that shaped these characters … and reveal the nine secrets of people who changed the world.
Join in the discussion – LIVE at 6 – here here or on YouTube.