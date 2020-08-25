Red Lion Confirms 2 September Opening (for Real this Time)

The Red Lion has confirmed via Twitter they are definitely reopening on the 2nd September after Harry Cole spotted the boarding coming down yesterday.

We can't wait to finally reopen our doors and welcome our customers back on 2 September. While booking ahead is advised, walk-ins are still welcome, so do stop by for a drink if you're in the area. See you soon! #FirstPint #PubsReopening pic.twitter.com/fva8MIFqFj — The Red Lion SW1 (@redlionSW1) August 25, 2020

The confirmation follows a bungled email announcement that claimed the iconic SW1 watering hole was to open on the 29th July, however a followup email poured cold water on the announcement, claiming it had been sent by mistake. Guido also understands Tufton Street punters won’t have long to wait, with the Marquiss set to open five days later according to the manager…