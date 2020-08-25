Red Lion Confirms 2 September Opening (for Real this Time)

The Red Lion has confirmed via Twitter they are definitely reopening on the 2nd September after Harry Cole spotted the boarding coming down yesterday.

The confirmation follows a bungled email announcement that claimed the iconic SW1 watering hole was to open on the 29th July, however a followup email poured cold water on the announcement, claiming it had been sent by mistake. Guido also understands Tufton Street punters won’t have long to wait, with the Marquiss set to open five days later according to the manager…

 mdi-timer August 25 2020 @ 11:46 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story