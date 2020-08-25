Reading the Details of the Government’s Secret Plans, One Thing is Clear: We’re Getting Full Brexit One Way or Another

Guido has been spending some time reading the Cabinet Office’s secret planning assumptions for the approaching end of transition. What comes through, page after page, is that Britain is going to get a full-caffeine Brexit, one way or another be in no doubt that there will be no EU say in Britain’s regulations or laws. Either with or without a deal…

Page after page of the document has confirmation that it has been signed off by the relevant Cabinet minister and/or permanent secretary. This is not a document for public consumption, spin, or a negotiating feint or tactic. It is the clear strategic objective.

If Guido can get his hands on the secret plans, in a way he hopes that foreign intelligence services in Paris and Berlin can too, so Michel Barnier knows that there is no bluffing. David Frost has the backing of the British Cabinet and he means what he says…