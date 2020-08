OfQual’s chief regulator, Sally Collier, has quit in the wake of the A levels and GCSE results U-turn in England and will be replaced by her predecessor Dame Glenys Stacey, the exams regulator said. Reportedly Sally Collier and the Ofqual board decided “by mutual agreement” she should go. A source tells Kate Ferguson “this was not driven by the DfE demanding a head on a platter”. Heads must roll…