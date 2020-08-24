School Kids More Likely to be in Car Crash than Catch Covid

With Boris using his first day back after his cut-short holiday to renew the push for kids to return to the classroom in September, deputy CMO Jenny Harries has used a rare media round to tell parents their children are more likely to be involved in a traffic collision or catch the seasonal flu than they are to contract Covid. Car crash TV in the most literal sense…

Boris is also making the point that the risks to children from staying away from school any longer – in both physical and mental health terms – vastly outweigh the risks of Coronavirus: “Nothing will have a greater effect on the life chances of our children than returning to school.” Prepare for a day of Gavin Williamson photo ops…