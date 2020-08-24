New Canadian Tory Leader Advocates CANZUK

The Canadian Conservative party concluded their post-election leadership race this morning with the victory of right-winger Erin O’Toole. With Trudeau failing to secure a majority in the 2019 Canadian Federal Election, and coming behind the Tories in terms of vote share, O’Toole could be mere months off forming the next majority should Trudeau’s precarious position falter. The news exciting Tories across the pond this morning is Erin O’Toole’s long-standing support for a CANZUK trade, military and security deal between Canada, the UK, New Zealand and Australia, “allowing free trade amongst our allies, amongst free countries”. Bring it on, Justin…