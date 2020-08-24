Spot the Difference: Lucy Powell on Eat Out to Help Out, Then Versus Now

On the day Rishi’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme launched, Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell was straight out of the gates slamming the scheme and telling the Telegraph, “There’s really no point in giving restaurants in Manchester that kind of support… A £10 meal deal is going to do nothing for the very fragile recovery that the hospitality sector in Manchester was experiencing.” Labour HQ even put out a less-than-snazzy graphic against the discount scheme:

Yesterday, however, Powell appeared on BBC Breakfast claiming the move had been “incredibly welcome” to businesses in Manchester and claimed “we [Labour] have been supporting that”.

Guido wonders how many other Labour MPs have been eating out to help out despite publically mocking the announcement at the time…