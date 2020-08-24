Petronella Wyatt & Jennifer Arcuri Sharing Stories

While Boris and Carrie were away glamping in Scotland, two other women from Boris’s life were taking the opportunity to forge new bonds. In tweets that had gone unnoticed, Jennifer Arcuri confessed to chatting with Boris’s former lover Petronella Wyatt, saying how lovely it was to talk and thanking her for being a “wonderful friend” and “sharing your amazing mind and stories with me”. That’ll catch Boris’s attention…

Wyatt replied thanking Arcuri and implying an arranged forthcoming trip to visit her in the US, where they will read and discuss “the love duet from Don Giovanni” as well as passages from Richard III; Arcuri’s already highlighted her favourite quote from the play: “Poor key cold figure of a holy king…..” Whomever could she be thinking of…

UPDATE: Petronella Wyatt is now asking “Isn’t it time the PM made an honest woman of poor Ms Symonds? She’s the mother of his child.”