A regional branch of the Unite union played a blinder this afternoon in organising and holding a protest outside the office of Wrexham Tory MP Sarah Atherton’s office, calling for a pay rise for nurses. Guido can’t help observing a couple of problems with the rally:

 Atherton is a former nurse who worked 61 hours in a local hospital during the Covid crisis, so already knows a thing or two about the current nurses pay settlement Nurses pay is a devolved policy to the Welsh Assembly, which is run by Рguess who РLabour.

What a waste of a sunny Friday afternoon…¬†