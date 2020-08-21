Through the Keyhole: Former MI6 Boss’s Bomb-Proof Luxury Whitehall Penthouse

The property market has experienced something of an explosion since the end of lockdown, a boom which ironically includes this bomb-proof Whitehall penthouse apartment that used to belong to Sir Mansfield Smith-Cummings, the first SIS director. Sir Mansfield is cited as the inspiration behind the Bond character “M”…

The apartment will require a Goldfinger to snap up, having joined the market at £5.5 million. Split over three floors, with three bedrooms and a roof terrace overlooking the Thames and the London Eye, the luxury suite sits between the Old War Office and Whitehall Gardens.

Don’t wait around – you may not be able to Buy Another Day…

Beauchamp Estates are leaning into the spy theme of the flat, writing “located in the eaves of the building, [the opportunity] helps to shine a spotlight on the thrilling history of the secret service and the 007-style agents”.

Knowing London’s property market, no doubt the flat will be snapped up From Russia with Love…