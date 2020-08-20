Steve Bannon Arrested for Defrauding Trump Wall Donors

Trump’s former top advisor and Breitbart editor Steve Bannon has been arrested this afternoon on charges of defrauding donors to Trump’s wall fundraising scheme, along with three associates. Always trust the US to bail Westminster out of a slow news day…

The accusations level charges of defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors through their campaign “We Build the Wall”, and all four men have been indicted by New York investigators, with the US Postal Inspection Service having “assisted the investigation”. The accusation of fraud is of $1 million being taken from the scheme with Bannon using “hundreds of thousands of dollars in [his] personal expenses”…

Read the charges and details in full here [Indictment PDF].