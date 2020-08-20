Boris’s Working Holiday

Boris and Carries’ summer holiday was always set to be, in one sense, political, having plumped for a Scottish getaway to show their devotion to the union. Asked by Sky News this morning what Boris has been doing throughout the exams fiasco, Nick Gibb said the PM is:

“closely involved in all these issues. I spoke to the PM twice this week so he’s aware of what’s going on and is being kept informed daily about the details of what is happening with the exam issue”

Doesn’t sound very relaxing – though the last time Boris went on holiday he had to return to fight a global pandemic, so it’s still calmer than the last one…