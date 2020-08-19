Call to Move House of Lords to York Rejected

In the least surprising news of the Summer, the House of Lords will not be moving to York. Parliament’s Restoration and Renewal Sponsor Body, made up of peers and MPs and chaired by Chief Executive of the British Property Federation Liz Peace, has announced that the proposal will not be forming part of its review. Even if it had been looked at by the body, it would have been up to Parliament, not Number 10 to decide on the move. Guido readers will be aware of the Lord Speaker’s scathing response to the suggestion last month. Silly season suggestion savaged.