Blair Actually Says Something Sensible

Speaking to Sky News following Monday’s launch of his Time to Mass Test report, former Prime Minister and recently humbled anti-Brexit crusader Tony Blair has done something remarkable – he has managed to come up with a sensible policy suggestion. Actually using the Coronavirus testing capacity we have…

Testing capacity has been quietly rising in the UK to impressive levels. What is less impressive is the number of tests actually processed has remained essentially flat all month. The UK now has the capacity to perform more than twice as many tests as are actually being carried out…

The most recent testing capacity number stands at 337,089, yet yesterday just 150,174 tests were carried out. It’s all very well having a larger testing capacity, it means nothing if it’s not actually used…